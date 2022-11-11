Maxi theft on a construction site in the municipality of Fagagna. It happened on the night between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November, in via Tonutti. The thieves, probably a gang made up of several people, waited for the right moment to take action and managed to break into the construction site.

The material was kept in some containers, which were forced, probably using a crowbar. Once they grabbed the loot and loaded the equipment on a vehicle, the criminals fled without leaving any trace useful for the investigation. Nobody saw or heard anything.

The loot is huge, as mentioned, amounts to 57 thousand euros. Several Venetian companies operate within the site, which have suffered significant damage. The carabinieri of the Fagagna station are investigating the incident, which one of the site managers addressed yesterday morning to file a complaint.

The mayor of Fagagna, Daniele Chiarvesio, expresses solidarity with the companies involved. «I am very sorry – the words of the mayor -. I hope that the equipment can be recovered and that those responsible can be brought to justice.

A few days ago, in San Vito di Fagagna, the owner of a petrol station was followed home, after the closure of the business, and robbed of all the income of the day.

A thug had smashed the car window. In the light of these facts, I recommend to citizens the utmost caution and invite them to report any suspicious movements ». –

