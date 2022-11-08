A deported worker who miraculously survived in Mauthausen but who for the rest of his life was never abandoned by the psychological trauma of those 12 months of horror; a farmer who was captured in a roundup and ended up shot along with the partisans.

Two lawsuits have been filed in Liguria to obtain compensation for the damage caused by Nazi crimes during the occupation of the Second World War, as envisaged by the special fund created this year with decree law 36.