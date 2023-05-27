Should be punished with justice

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that if something happens to political parties, their workers come to the streets, burn tires, protest, but no one has ever looked back at the military installations. On the occasion of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrival Addressing the political leaders, the Prime Minister said that this is the first time that this very tragic incident has happened in Pakistan and as a government we are standing in the court of history. He said that those who vandalized, those who gave instructions, Those who planned and instigated attacks on military installations, who abused, instigated attacks on civilian installations do not deserve any concession. The process has started under the rules and no exception will be made to anyone. He said that no exception will be made to those found involved, whether the Prime Minister says so or anyone else because. If we do not give severe punishment in this, Pakistan can suffer immense loss which is impossible to imagine. Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir has said that what happened on May 9, is very sad and condemnable. Is. Addressing the police officers, jawans, families of police martyrs in Islamabad, the army chief said that what happened on May 9, is very sad and condemnable, the desecration of the memorials of the martyrs and their dignity is hurt. The nation will neither forgive nor forget those who did it, and such a thing will not be tolerated. Not only the government and the military leadership, but the whole nation is united in taking action against the elements responsible for the May 9 tragedy. The culprit should be punished and the behind-the-scenes characters should be exposed. In this regard, the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, whose arrest led to the riots, also expressed apparent indifference to these elements and the law enforcement agencies’ modern style of research and especially technology. With help, the elements who were found responsible for planning these events and instigating these elements are none other than the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf himself, directly or indirectly, and other leaders were found to be involved in one way or another, however, now that the law is taking its course. No one should be exempted. Some reservations and objections have been raised regarding the cases against these people that these people should not be tried under military laws instead of ordinary courts. What is legally possible and what is impossible. There is no room for interpretation of what the high courts are there to give unnecessary concessions to the Tehreek-e-Insaf, which echoes the lawyers of the Tehreek-e-Insaf with confidence to challenge the implementation of military laws in the high courts. If this does not happen, then nothing will be gained from the unreasonable opposition and propaganda. On the other hand, they are trying to put pressure from abroad by challenging the cases under the military laws, regarding which the Army Chief has given a very clear message that he will not accept any pressure in this regard. Undoubtedly, in our national history. May 9 tragedy will always be remembered as a dark chapter. The results of the nefarious efforts of elements who incite hatred and violence to teach division and division instead of unity and unity to the countrymen came out very clearly on this day. The act of vandalizing and burning the memorials of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country and the places of military and national importance, every conscious Pakistani should immediately prevent this flood of hatred and its planners. The contrary decision really made us realize the need for legal action. This goal can only be achieved through a transparent, impartial and fair judicial process. However, speedy completion of legal proceedings is also the need of the hour, while cases in civil courts continue for years. Moreover, the events of May 9 The targeting of military installations and memorials in India provides a clear justification for the perpetrators and planners to be presented in military courts, while the Army Chief has also clarified in his statement that the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act The proceedings and its procedure are derived from the agreed constitution of the country. Nevertheless, the general impression about the military courts cannot be ignored that the requirements of justice are not fully fulfilled in them, so it is necessary that any accused in the cases under the Army Act should be given clear evidence. presence and not to be punished without bringing them to the fore while the scope to challenge the decisions of the military courts in the High Courts and the Supreme Court will also ensure quality justice.