Should Colombia vs Brazil be played? This is what the Samarians say

Should Colombia vs Brazil be played? This is what the Samarians say

As of today, 12 days have passed and despite the fact that both the Government National like the ELN, have announced that the liberation process would begin, the reality is that Luis Manuel Díaz is still kidnapped.

Given the delay in the release, the Díaz family asked the guerrilla group for proof of Luis Manuel’s survival, which has not yet occurred so they do not know the current state of health of the Liverpool footballer’s father.

Also read: The Attorney General's Office calls to suspend the tender for the construction of the Santa Marta aqueduct.

All this eight days before the match between Colombia y Brazila commitment that remains in suspense because the security conditions in the country may open the possibility that the Brazilian National Team does not travel and the match is suspended, a situation that has already been brought to the attention of Conmebol.

Also read: "Difference between the pre-count and the scrutiny was less than 1%," registrar Vega.

However, THE REPORTER He took to the streets to ask the Samarians their opinion Should the match between Colombia vs Brazil be played, with Luis Díaz’s father kidnapped by the ELN?

