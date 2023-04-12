Energy is a factor directly affects our physical, emotional and mental well-beingTherefore, it is important to keep it clean and balanced, however, there are places that conserve this energy, such as the bed, but should the bed be cleaned energetically? figure it out.

The bed is a space where we rest, dream and recharge energy to face the day to day, although, at the same time, it is also a place where we discharge energy, which accumulates over time.

But, Have you ever wondered if that energy that accumulates in bed is good or bad for you? Attlanna, angeologist and spiritual coach, explained the reasons why the bed should be cleaned energetically.

Should the bed be cleaned energetically?

According to this specialist in energy, spiritual and angelic issues, energy accumulates in all the places and objects we use, and our bed is no exception.

In that sense, accumulated fatigue, stress, worries, sadness and negative emotions that we bring from the day, you can stay in bed.

That being said, in a video Uploaded to TikTok, which accumulates more than 470,000 views, Attlanna explains that the bed carries the energy and vibration of the body, especially the negative one.

In such a way, you can affect sleep, cause tiredness, nightmares, back and neck painand even influence the mood.

For this reason, Attlanna explains that energetically clearing the bed is a way to release stagnant energy and make room for fresh, renewed energy.

In addition, this practice can help us sleep better, feel more relaxed and in harmony with our environment.

How do you do an energetic cleaning in bed?

Attlanna recommends in her videos to start by washing your sheets and pillowcases regularly.

This removes not only physical dirt, but also the energy that has accumulated in them, as well as the mites that, according to her, penetrate the aura.

On the other hand, he suggests the use of white or light sheets, since, apparently, these allow stagnant energy to flow.

Finally, he also expresses that an energy ritual is a good way, but also It is important to continue with a reprogramming of thoughtswhich will translate into an increase in energy.

In conclusion, if you are a believer in these issues, doing an energy cleanse in bed is a practice that can help improve sleep, mood and aspects of health, even more if it is done regularly, since it guarantees that the energy that surrounds us is positive and renewed.

