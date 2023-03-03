The District Ombudsman ordered the suspension for eight months of Ricardo José Castro Irragorridirector of Planning of Cali, for alleged irregularities in the approval of the license for intervention and occupation of the construction of the Monument to the Resistance located in Puerto Rellena in the east of Cali.

“The official ignored obligations contained in the Inter-administrative Agreement in force between the District Mayor’s Office, Metro Cali, the Administrative Department of Planning and the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Valuation, for the intervention, occupation, use of roads and public space of the city,” the control entity said in a statement.

“The official disregarded the requirement to have the prior approval of said entities and especially Metro Cali SA with respect to the intervention of the separator between Calle 26 and Carrera 46, which already had prior approval for the development of the eastern trunk line works of the Integrated Mass Transportation System – MIO for their relocation, which Metro Cali requested to be resolved promptly,” added the Attorney General’s Office.

“On the other hand, it was possible to verify that the person investigated omitted the duty to notify Metro Cali SA in due form, as a third party interested and/or affected by the administrative act proffered, transgressing what is established in Article 37 of the Code of Civil Procedure and of Administrative Litigation and restricting the possibility of said entity to file an appeal against the Resolution of Approval of the License of Intervention and Occupation of Public Space in areas that were available for civil works already contracted”, the document added.

In view of this decision taken in the first instance, the aforementioned official, who at that time was deputy director of Public Space and Urban Planning, announced that will use the appeal ensuring that everything was done within the framework of legality.

“Within the legal framework, and after arduous technical work in which the stability of the monument and all legal requirements were verified for an administrative act for which today I am sanctioned,” said Ricardo José Castro.

“This monument has a popular origin in which community leaders participated and functioned as a tool to overcome the crisis of the social outbreak of the year 2021. Our responsibility as the Alcaldia it was always safeguarding life and use dialogue as an instrument to restore peace in the city”, added the official.

Position of the Mayor of Cali:

Given this situation, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, stated on his Twitter account:

“Those who sanction the installation of the monument to the Resistance are wrong, they would have wanted to resolve the social conflict with the bayonet and the lead, it is absurd and also fascistthe monument to the Resistance remains, it is our decision not to dismantle it”.

