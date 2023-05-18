Should they ban schoolwork? – breaking latest news

Homework is not a fundamental element for the study, since we already spend a large part of the day in an educational institution reinforcing the same topics, five working days a week for an educational period of ten months, with activities, group work, exams etc

A fact that is not mentioned is the name of the person who invented the task: Roberto Nevilis, a Frenchman, who in 1905 proposed this activity as a punishment for students. If homework has been around since 1905, how is it that rulers, teachers and parents say that you have to do homework to create an advanced and better society? Using such ancient methods? What progress are we talking about if we do such old-fashioned things?

Tasks take away time that can be used, for example, in financial education. To many professionals, who always did their homework, had good grades, but never learned how to manage money, it happens that all the effort goes to waste; if there were no homework, many young people would dedicate a space of their day to learn something more practical.

In conclusion, if we want to see development in our society, we should use new and innovative educational methods and not the methodology of the last century.

Edison G. Ramirez P.