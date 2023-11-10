Showcasing Yunnan’s Agricultural Excellence: The “Green Cloud Products” Exhibition at the 20th China International Agricultural Products Fair

Yunnan’s “Green Cloud Products” Exhibition Area Makes Debut at China International Agricultural Products Fair

The 20th China International Agricultural Products Fair opened in Shandong on November 9, showcasing a wide range of agricultural products from across the country. One of the highlights of the fair was the debut of Yunnan’s “Green Cloud Products” exhibition area, organized by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The exhibition area featured 20 agricultural representative enterprises from Yunnan, focusing on displaying the development achievements of modern agriculture with Yunnan Plateau characteristics such as grain, tea, flowers, vegetables, fruits, coffee, and Chinese medicinal materials. Among the exhibitors were companies showcasing arabica coffee, emperor flowers, cherry tomatoes, oranges, apples, tea, and avocados, all of which received unanimous praise from merchants visiting the fair.

The exhibition site was bustling with activity as exhibitors actively promoted their special products, expanded channels, and sought cooperation opportunities. A popular “Yunpin Little Elephant” check-in point was set up on site, allowing visitors to experience green Yunpin products, taste the colorful offerings from Yunnan, and receive “Green Yunpin” souvenirs.

In recent years, Yunnan has been making significant contributions to local specialties and food security, utilizing its ecological and resource advantages in light, heat, water, soil, and climate. The Yunnan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has been actively promoting innovation in products, management, marketing, and brand building. They have also been organizing special exhibitions and sales in key market areas such as the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The goal is to create a “green cloud product” brand matrix of “regional brand + corporate brand + product brand” and steadily improve the “Green Yunpin” brand influence through new media communication platforms such as WeChat official video accounts, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu. The successful debut of the “Green Cloud Products” exhibition area at the China International Agricultural Products Fair is a testament to Yunnan’s commitment to promoting its agricultural products both domestically and internationally.

(Reporter Li Yingqing, China Daily Yunnan Reporter Station)

Share this: Facebook

X

