Showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

Created: 07/21/2023, 14:05

In North Rhine-Westphalia there will be rain and thunderstorms in some areas over the weekend. (Icon image/archive) © chp/imago

The weather at the weekend in NRW is highly unstable. In addition to rain and thunderstorms, there can also be stormy gusts on Sunday.

Cologne – The weather experts agree: In NRW there will be no nice summer weather next weekend. Instead, the risk of thunderstorms will increase from Friday (July 21). According to the German Weather Service (DWD) rain again and again, on Sunday there may be stormy gusts. One reason for the unstable weather conditions: Germany and NRW lie between the massive high in southern Europe, which causes unbearable heat there, and a cold air front in the north.

24RHEIN explains when and where rain and thunderstorms are to be expected in NRW at the weekend.

