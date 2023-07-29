Showers will continue for the rest of the afternoon.

The Threat Observatory informs that the Tropical Wave, with the potential for cyclonic development, moves on this day over Guatemala; however, it will continue its influence in El Salvador, generating moderate intensity rains and storms, with gusts of wind and electrical activity.

For this Saturday, they will be given in a general way about the country. On Sunday the 30th, the rains will be distributed in the center and west.

Currently, it has a development potential of 40% for the next 48 hours. For the next 7 days, the probability of development of a Tropical Depression remains at 80%, when it is located south of Tehuantepec, Mexico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

