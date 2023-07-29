Home » Showers will continue for the rest of the afternoon.
Showers will continue for the rest of the afternoon.

The Threat Observatory informs that the Tropical Wave, with the potential for cyclonic development, moves on this day over Guatemala; however, it will continue its influence in El Salvador, generating moderate intensity rains and storms, with gusts of wind and electrical activity.

For this Saturday, they will be given in a general way about the country. On Sunday the 30th, the rains will be distributed in the center and west.

Currently, it has a development potential of 40% for the next 48 hours. For the next 7 days, the probability of development of a Tropical Depression remains at 80%, when it is located south of Tehuantepec, Mexico.

