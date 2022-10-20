The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the comprehensive rule of law is a profound revolution in national governance. We must better play the role of the rule of law in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term, and comprehensively build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law. The city’s legal cadres listened to the report carefully, understood the spirit carefully, and expressed that they will work hard and move forward bravely to show new achievements on the new journey of building the rule of law.
“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a series of new conclusions on strengthening and innovating social governance, and scientifically expounded a series of major issues in social governance in the new era, so as to promote the modernization of municipal social governance pilot work and strive to become the first batch of pilot cities in the country. It provides fundamental compliance.” Zhu Shuai, director of the grass-roots social governance department of the Municipal Political and Legal Committee, said, “We will study and understand deeply, faithfully perform our duties, dare to take responsibility, and strive to improve the city’s social governance and safety construction to a new level.”
After listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shang Qing, the national outstanding people’s policeman and director of the Intelligence Command Center of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, felt that the burden on his shoulders was heavier, and he was more confident and motivated. The police station’s actual combat-oriented modern police system construction requirements, based on the functional positioning of the police actual combat command center, under the overall framework of Changzhou Public Security’s high-quality development ‘211’ action plan, deepen the integrated actual combat operation of “feeling guides action” Mechanism reform, with the spirit of hard work and dedication and practical actions of loyalty and responsibility, strive to promote the high-quality development of Changzhou’s public security work to be at the forefront of the province.”
Zhang Feifei, a procurator of the fourth procuratorial department of the Liyang City Procuratorate, said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized the need to adhere to the comprehensive rule of law and promote the construction of the rule of law in China. As a grass-roots procurator and police officer, we must constantly strengthen our sense of responsibility and responsibility, always handle cases in accordance with laws and regulations, ensure strict law enforcement and impartial justice, maintain the uniform and correct implementation of the law, cast the advocacy of good law and good governance in our hearts, and strive to make the people Fairness and justice are felt in every judicial case.
Ren Zhiqing, secretary of the party group and president of the New Taipei Court, believes that we must conscientiously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, always adhere to the party’s absolute leadership over judicial work, and be a vanguard who obeys the party’s command and is politically strong; Practitioners who serve their own duties and serve the overall situation, build a higher level of “Safe New North” and “New North Ruled by Law”; Always be the main force to practice the original intention and serve the people, and implement “people-centered” to each specific person , one by one specific case, one by one specific matter, with a more full enthusiasm for work and an enterprising work attitude into the construction of the rule of law.
The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that it is necessary to improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the constitution as the core, solidly promote administration according to law, strictly and impartially administer justice, and accelerate the construction of a society ruled by law. Yue Linyun, director of the Local Legislation Division of the Municipal Bureau of Justice, said that we must follow the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the central government’s decision-making and deployment on the construction of the rule of law, resolutely promote local legislation to focus on the central work, and respond to the needs of Changzhou’s economic and social development. The people look forward to and pay attention to, highlight the characteristics of local legislation, enhance the pertinence, timeliness, and operability of local legislation, and use high-quality local legislation to boost the city’s high-quality development.
