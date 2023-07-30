Shu Embroidery Showcased at Opening Ceremony of 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

31st Summer Universiade Showcases Shu Brocade and Shu Embroidery in Opening Ceremony

Chengdu, China – The 31st Summer Universiade kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu. Showcasing elements of Shu Brocade and Shu Embroidery, the event celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the region. The ceremony featured specially designed entrance guide boards for the athletes, created by the inheritors of Shu embroidery intangible cultural heritage.

Hao Shuping, a representative inheritor of Shu embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage project, and a master of Chinese arts and crafts, along with her studio members, meticulously embroidered the entrance signs on Shu brocade. The guide boards were framed with lacquer art patterns, and the fabric was made of sub-gold back pattern Shu brocade. Shu embroidery techniques were used to beautifully embroider Ruyi patterns on the four corners, while the center featured the emblem of the International University Sports Federation, the emblem of the current Universiade, and the Chinese and English names of each country.

Shu embroidery, also known as “Chuan embroidery,” is one of China‘s “four famous embroideries.” Known for its bright colors and exquisite stitches, Shu embroidery has a unique charm. Hao Shuping explained that there are 12 categories and 132 kinds of stitches in Shu embroidery, making it the most abundant among the four famous embroideries.

The silk thread color matching is a challenging aspect of Shu embroidery. Hao Shuping and her team used a set of three colors of silk thread just for the word “China” on the guide card. To complete the entire card, they incorporated 18 colors. The fineness of the silk thread also played a crucial role, with some stitches requiring threads thinner than a hair.

The guide boards also featured patterns of the Great Wall at the upper and lower ends, known as “Wanbudu.” According to Hao Shuping, this embroidery technique tests the basic skills of the embroiderer, as any slight angle deviation can result in crooked lines.

Hao Shuping, who has devoted over 60 years to Shu embroidery, has not only inherited traditional stitching methods but also innovated new techniques. She created the “flat-hand drawn flower needle” and introduced the single-sided embroidery technique of oil painting, expanding the scope of Shu embroidery from traditional subjects to the field of oil painting. Her works have been collected by museums around the world.

After retiring from the Chengdu Shu Embroidery Factory, Hao Shuping established a studio and collaborated with a Vocational College to set up a Shu Embroidery major, training numerous talented individuals in the art form.

The incorporation of Shu Brocade and Shu Embroidery into the opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade showcased the beauty and cultural significance of these traditional crafts. It is hoped that this event will inspire more young people to appreciate the artistry and heritage of Shu embroidery.

