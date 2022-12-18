Original Title: Shuangjing Neighborhood Mutual Aid Warmed the Hearts of Residents

There are fever-reducing medicines on the window sills and by the gates of the residents’ homes, and these medicines are all sent by kind neighbors. Such scenes often appear in Chaoyang Shuangjing. Recently, residents of various communities in Chaoyang Shuangjing Street quickly set up a “neighborhood mutual aid group” to support each other and tide over difficulties together.

“On the third day of the baby’s fever, he cried more and more every day. Fortunately, relatives and friends shared their experience, and the neighbors generously gave medicines without any return. The child has improved now…” A circle of friends of a resident of Heping Village caught everyone’s attention. s concern. Before, a neighbor saw this novice mother asking for help from the residents, and took the initiative to deliver antipyretics to her door. “This neighbor specially sterilized the antipyretic medicine and placed it at the door so that we can get the medicine without contact.”

At present, many communities in Shuangjing have established WeChat groups for mutual assistance. In the cold winter season, the WeChat group is very “warm” and there are constant messages. “I still have some medicine at home, where is your address? I’ll send it to you.” “I have an antigen test kit at home, do you need it for the elderly?” “Let me bring you some vegetables and fruits, which can relieve the symptoms. “I still have half a bottle of children’s antipyretics at home. If you don’t mind, take it.”

Mutual aid groups do more than just share drugs. Everyone also shared knowledge about prevention and treatment, or released the latest information on group-buying food and medicines, so that everyone can purchase in a timely manner.

Among the residents of Building 5 in Apple’s South District, some people said that they were not feeling well, and an enthusiastic neighbor immediately came to guide them: “Don’t worry, I’ll teach you a few movements, relax the piriformis muscle, stretch the sciatic nerve, don’t lie down all the time. Come on, lie on your stomach, and then you’d better go to the orthopedics department…” After some guidance, the patient’s anxious mood calmed down.

In the WeChat group of Shuanghuayuan Community, someone posted a picture of resident Huang Tao killing himself in the elevator with a watering can, which received countless likes: “Aunt Huang is over 70 years old and is a retired medical worker. She cares about the neighbors and uses her professional knowledge to help us disinfect them.” Aunt Huang was also in the group, and after receiving thanks from her neighbors, she replied: “I’m also doing the disinfecting of public areas by the way. Consecration, I just hope everyone is safe…”

Watching and helping each other, passing on warmth, quickly warmed up the neighborhood relationship in Shuangjing, and made people feel the warmth of “distant relatives are not as good as close neighbors”.

