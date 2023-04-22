Shuar community retains dump trucks and operating personnel for non-compliance with works

CASE

Two drivers from the Municipality of Pastaza were detained on Wednesday, April 19, in the Kuakash community, belonging to the Simón Bolívar parish. Kevin Ankuash, president of the community, told the public that they have in fact proceeded with this measure, due to a breach by the mayor of Pastaza, Oswaldo Zúñiga. The Burgomaster allegedly promised to send the road team to build an entrance road to the Community Stadium, as well as fix it.

Oswaldo Zúñiga, mayor of Pastaza in Kuakash (Photo: file)



In the afternoon, the drivers were released, thanks to an agreement between the community members and the authorities; However, the leaders of Kuakash explained that they are not being held, but joining a minga to be able to be heard by the first municipal authority and to get the machines sent, in the afternoon, so that the aforementioned works can be carried out. .

The Simón Bolívar parish is one of the largest in Pastaza, it has 80 communities and most require the attention of development institutions. Municipal officials explained that the needs are many and for that reason, the leaders and residents resort to extreme measures. During this event, there were no violent or verbal acts, worse of a physical nature, they stressed.

The Kuakash community is located on the Puyo – Chuwitayu – Chapintza – Copataza road, territory of the Shuar Nationality, located on the left bank of the Pastaza River.

Ankuash, reiterated the request to the Burgomaster, to send the road team. The members of the community have made a minga to bring sticks and other tools, which allow them to continue working on the construction of the road, which is an aspiration of several years that this community has. “We have the right to be cared for, as residents of this important sector of the province,” he concluded.