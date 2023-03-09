Thursday March 9, 2023, 3:11 am

Shujaabad (Ummat News) 9 people including women were injured during a traffic accident in Shujaabad Tehsil of Multan District of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, a passenger van overturned on the M-5 motorway, as a result of which 9 people were injured, including women.

Officials further said that the accident occurred due to high speed while those injured as a result of the accident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.