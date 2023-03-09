Home News Shujaabad, passenger van overturned on Motorway M5, 9 people injured
Shujaabad, passenger van overturned on Motorway M5, 9 people injured

by admin
Shujaabad, passenger van overturned on Motorway M5, 9 people injured

Thursday March 9, 2023, 3:11 am

Shujaabad (Ummat News) 9 people including women were injured during a traffic accident in Shujaabad Tehsil of Multan District of Punjab.
According to rescue officials, a passenger van overturned on the M-5 motorway, as a result of which 9 people were injured, including women.
Officials further said that the accident occurred due to high speed while those injured as a result of the accident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

