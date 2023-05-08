SIAM 2023 in Meknes: Signatures of partnership framework agreements between Meet France Morocco and its French and Moroccan partners

Couple Mohammed Drihem

Thursday, May 04, 2023, Meet France Morocco (MFM) represented by its Chairman and CEO, Hassan BENZZINE signed three framework partnership agreements, the first of which was with the Chamber of Agriculture of the Fez-Meknes Region , represented by its President El Missouri Moustapha, the second with OIL’IVE GREEN, represented by its Managing Director Yannick Masmondet and the third tripartite agreement signed in particular with INTERPROLIVE, represented by Mr. Rachid Benali on the one hand and OIL’IVE GREEN, represented by its Managing Director, Mr. Yannick Masmondet, on the other hand.

The signing ceremony of these three conventions organized at the 15th International Agricultural Show in Morocco (SIAM) which is being held in Meknes from 02 to 07 May 2023 in progress was followed by a meeting with representatives of the press and also the opportunity to exchange with the founding members, presidents and vice-presidents of the other poles of MFM as well as with distinguished personalities with the aim of presenting to the various press organs in particular, the strategic objectives, the missions, axes and perimeters of the organization Meet France Maroc, in Morocco, in France, in Africa and in Europe.

In a declaration granted to our correspondent on site; Hassan BENZZINE Chairman and CEO of Meet France Morocco (MFM) stressed that “Meet France Morocco” (MFM), which is an association with an economic vocation, was created on the initiative of a group of Franco-Moroccan skills from the Grand Est region, with the collaboration of the Consulate of the Kingdom in Strasbourg, with the aim of contributing to the construction of a link and a solid and lasting bridge between France and Morocco and more widely still; between Europe and Africa.

We are here at the 15th SIAM in Meknes, he had announced; for the signing of three framework partnership agreements with respectively: The Chamber of Agriculture of the Fez-Meknes Region, OIL’IVE GREEN and a third tripartite with INTERPROLIVE, on the one hand and OIL’IVE GREEN, on the other hand and this with the aim of allowing MFM to fully play its role of operational facilitator and this is why this signing of framework agreements on common axes is important for us. As he said, when we send investors to Morocco, they will be welcomed and supported in good investment conditions in Morocco and which create jobs.

It should be noted that these partnership agreements aim to provide a structuring framework by defining the rights, obligations and special methods of collaboration between the two parties, in areas and on themes of common interest.

This collaboration aims to promote, develop and establish the partnership between MEET FRANCE MAROC for example and the Chamber of Ariculture of Fez-Meknes through: The establishment of a real synergy of collaboration in the field of scientific research and development for the sharing of technical, scientific, environmental and innovation know-how, at the service of the development of the agricultural and agri-food sector to meet the specific needs of the Fez-Meknes region, the International promotion of the influence of the region through its agricultural know-how and its agri-food products, the joint organization of meetings, events and demonstrations that can contribute to the operational efficiency and media coverage of the respective entities, support for an increase in skills and better qualification of Moroccan human resources (Training; Supervision: Transfer of innovative techniques, exchange of good practices and know-how in collaboration with organizations dedicated to agriculture: module of improvement: new technologies; water management; etc…), the promotion of the entrepreneurial culture, in particular of women and young people in the agricultural sector in order to perpetuate the intergenerational transmission while contributing to food security in Morocco, the identification of potential partners in the world and to promote in relation with and for Morocco by supporting project leaders and investors wishing to take advantage of significant development issues in the agricultural and agri-food sector or any contribution to participate in the potential of Moroccan, African and European markets, the Valorization of Meet France Morocco with local institutional actors of the CRI type: Local authorities; Regional Directorate of Agriculture: Institutes and training centers in agriculture and finally, the study of the possibility of a collaboration budget for common actions

Furthermore, it should be noted that the tripartite collaboration between MEET FRANCE MAROC, on the one hand and OIL’IVE GREEN and INTERPROLIVE, on the other hand, aims to promote, develop and establish a partnership between the three signatories of the convention and this, through: The establishment of a real synergy of collaboration between France and Morocco, Africa and Europe for the sharing of know-how both technically , scientific, environmental, and innovation, at the service of the development and enhancement of the olive sector and more broadly the agricultural and agri-food sector, the participation in the influence of Moroccan expertise and know-how wherever possible, the close cooperation aimed at deploying all resources for support in terms of qualified recruitment and training in the agricultural sector, bringing together institutions, economic operators, private and public sector players and, more broadly, any socio-economic collaboration in Africa and Europe, intercommunication with Moroccan players in the world and friends of Morocco by relying on the teams of MFM, INTERPROLIVE and OIL’IVE GREEN, both in terms of expertise and dedicated network, specific to the sector olive oil and more generally the agricultural world, the connection and support of investors wishing to take advantage of the important development issues in the olive sector or any other sector with potential in the agricultural field France – Morocco, Africa – Europe, l joint organization of meetings, events and demonstrations that can contribute to the operational efficiency and media coverage of the respective entities, the launch of a France-Morocco alliance project: Europe-Africa organized and deployed by MFM for the development of the Olive sector and other strategic sectors in the agricultural field.

The operational objectives of this agreement are part of a win-win perspective. In this case, in setting up the project, it is a question of meeting the needs of: OIL’IVE GREEN; INTERPROLIVE; MFM, by working by any means, shared support and advice.

“We are in the process of structuring an industrial olive sector which does not yet exist on French territory and our association with the Meet France Maroc group was obvious to me in the sense that I have already come to work for several years in Morocco and throughout the olive-growing world; the idea came to create a merger between France and Morocco through this olive oil sector and allow today; to Moroccan investors to be able to come and invest on French territory in projects dedicated to the olive through Meet France Morocco and supervised by our services” declared for the newspaper Yannick Masmondet, Managing Director of OIL’IVE GREEN.