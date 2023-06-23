SIC investigates Claro and Movistar

For alleged unjustified rejection of portability requests, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce is conducting investigations.

This was announced by the SIC, for allegedly rejecting portability requests without presenting the corresponding evidence. In addition, they are accused of not sending the necessary documents to the Database Administrator, as established by the regulation, to support rejections based on situations of default and ownership of users who want to change operators without changing their line number. mobile.

The SIC has filed charges against both operators for continuing to reject porting requests without having the support required by the Mobile Number Portability Regime. This regime establishes the causes of default and ownership that must be demonstrated to justify the rejection of a request for change of operator.

The investigation arose on the occasion of various complaints and inspection visits made to COMCEL and MOVISTAR during the months of January and April 2023, within which it was preliminarily found that these operators, apparently, continue generating rejections based on these situations without having the evidence required by sectoral regulation, a situation that has already caused administrative sanctions to be imposed through fines and administrative orders.

There are no appeals against these administrative acts through which charges were filed against COMCEL and MOVISTAR. If the violation is confirmed by the investigated parties, fines of up to 15,000 SMLMV may be imposed for each one, once the procedure established as a guarantee of the rights of defense and contradiction of these mobile communication service operators is exhausted.