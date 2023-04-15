Home » SICARIO CAME TO WORK AND WAS KILLED « CDE News
News

SICARIO CAME TO WORK AND WAS KILLED « CDE News

by admin
SICARIO CAME TO WORK AND WAS KILLED « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) During a confusing and violent incident that took place this Thursday afternoon inside a workshop in the Jardín Aurora neighborhood, an alleged hitman of Brazilian nationality lost his life in a crossfire with his victim, the owner of the establishment , who defended himself and ended up fatally shooting him. The man marked for death was wounded and is admitted to the Ponta Porã regional hospital.

The violent incident – ​​including a shooting – took place minutes before 4:00 p.m. inside a workshop located in a sector of the Jardín Aurora neighborhood, where a subject arrived with the apparent intention of ending the life of the owner, Genaro Delgado. , 43 years old.

However, Delgado was not unprepared and defended himself in the same way, fatally wounding his frustrated executioner with bullets and ending up dead on the spot.

The owner of the workshop – who was also hit in the crossfire – is hospitalized in the Regional Hospital of the neighboring city of Ponta Porã, with a reserved prognosis.

The body of the alleged deceased criminal is deposited in the morgue of the regional hospital and was identified as Gustavo Gonçalves, a 23-year-old Brazilian.

comment

comment

See also  Shanghai On April 21, 2022, 1,931 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added, 15,698 new local asymptomatic infections were added, no new overseas imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases, no new overseas imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

You may also like

In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of...

Will the agreement be fulfilled?

Scrap metal disposal in Marl: Why recycling of...

Landy Torres announces historic List 1 victory in...

Kaleidoscope

CCP experts claim that sandstorms are beneficial to...

Lemke: Guaranteed energy supply in Germany

Construction of the boardwalk wall begins in Curbaradó

EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE announces preliminary results for 3M...

TSJE and Public Ministry coordinate actions with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy