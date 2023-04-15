SICARIO CAME TO WORK AND WAS KILLED « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) During a confusing and violent incident that took place this Thursday afternoon inside a workshop in the Jardín Aurora neighborhood, an alleged hitman of Brazilian nationality lost his life in a crossfire with his victim, the owner of the establishment , who defended himself and ended up fatally shooting him. The man marked for death was wounded and is admitted to the Ponta Porã regional hospital.

The violent incident – ​​including a shooting – took place minutes before 4:00 p.m. inside a workshop located in a sector of the Jardín Aurora neighborhood, where a subject arrived with the apparent intention of ending the life of the owner, Genaro Delgado. , 43 years old.

However, Delgado was not unprepared and defended himself in the same way, fatally wounding his frustrated executioner with bullets and ending up dead on the spot.

The owner of the workshop – who was also hit in the crossfire – is hospitalized in the Regional Hospital of the neighboring city of Ponta Porã, with a reserved prognosis.

The body of the alleged deceased criminal is deposited in the morgue of the regional hospital and was identified as Gustavo Gonçalves, a 23-year-old Brazilian.

