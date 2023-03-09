Home News Sicario murdered a scrap metal dealer in Orocué – news
Sicario murdered a scrap metal dealer in Orocué – news

Sicario murdered a scrap metal dealer in Orocué – news

Lieutenant Nelson Morales, from the Yopal Fire Department, was hospitalized at the Orinoquia Regional Hospital for more than a week, and is facing a delicate health situation.

Given the delay in the referral process and search for a higher-level medical unit, his relatives and colleagues from the relief agency began a campaign through social networks to exert direct pressure on Supersalud and the New EPS.

Unfortunately, given the delay and the imminent deterioration, support was requested from the media to achieve his transfer, which was given to the National University Hospital.

Captain Harvey Ramírez, commander of the Yopal Fire Department, pointed out: “formally we want to tell you that at this time (4:50 pm) Lieutenant Nelson Morales is moving towards the city of Bogotá, it was necessary the support of each and every one of you who through different actions they facilitated the referral process to a tertiary level hospital.

According to the Fire Commander, the pressure supported by the Casanare media was key, since days before they had tried and after promises from the EPS the referral was not made.

