SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN CAPITÁN BADO « Noticias cde

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN CAPITÁN BADO

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN CAPITÁN BADO

AMAMBAY (Special Envoy) Teobaldo Aquino González (PLRA), councilor of the Departmental Board, was driving his truck through Capitán Bado, when two men on a motorcycle shot him at close range.

The 43-year-old man was referred by his relatives to the Captain Bado District Hospital, where nothing could be done to save him.

It is estimated that he received at least 12 bullet wounds. A deformed projectile was extracted from his body, according to the Crio. Derlis Torres, head of the 4th Captain Bado Police Station, in contact with 730 AM.

Aquino González had a record for drug trafficking and possession in 2015. The motive for the crime, the perpetrators and other details will be investigated by prosecutor Leonardo Cáceres.

A police patrol began guarding the councilor’s family last night, at the request of the man’s widow.

In this context, the motive for the murder is believed to be some debt from the purchase and sale of narcotic drugs, according to what a local who has always known the wealth of this man as a result of trafficking told our media, the source alleged.

