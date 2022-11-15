Home News Sichuan added 84 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 243 local asymptomatic infections – yqqlm
News

Sichuan added 84 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 243 local asymptomatic infections – yqqlm

by admin

Sichuan added 84 local confirmed cases yesterday, 243 local asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-15 09:39

The CCTV news client reported that from 0 to 24:00 on November 14, the latest situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Sichuan Province is as follows:

There were 9 new cases of imported infections (all in Chengdu), including 2 confirmed cases and 7 asymptomatic infections.

There were 119 new cases of infection from other provinces (returning) to Sichuan, including 15 confirmed cases and 104 asymptomatic infections.

There were 190 new infections in the province, including 51 confirmed cases (41 in Chengdu, 9 in Deyang, and 1 in Bazhong), and 139 asymptomatic infections (74 in Chengdu, 17 in Deyang, 10 in Bazhong, and 10 in Meishan). 8 cases, 8 cases in Liangshan, 7 cases in Suining, 7 cases in Guang’an, 3 cases in Dazhou, 2 cases in Ziyang, 1 case in Zigong, 1 case in Nanchong, and 1 case in Yibin).

In addition, 19 cases of asymptomatic infections were converted into confirmed cases, including 1 imported from abroad (in Chengdu), 8 from other provinces (returned) to Sichuan, and 10 from the province (7 in Chengdu, 2 in Leshan, and 1 in Bazhong). ).

There were 12 new cured and discharged cases, no new suspected cases, and no new deaths.

See also  Guido Rasi: "Don't panic, Johnson & Johnson's is an effective vaccine and will prevent thousands of deaths"

You may also like

The new journey is an expedition full of...

Vatican, the Christmas tree pie: donated by Abruzzo...

From Armando Cimolai’s dream to the profound crisis...

The “Maradona’s treasure”: a disputed legacy two years...

Harbin, Heilongjiang announced the trajectory of new coronavirus...

Carnival Ivrea 2023, first meetings also for cast...

The fir of discord in St. Peter’s Square:...

Loses control of the car that ends up...

Superbonus, 110% remains for those who start work...

Let the party emblem light up around the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy