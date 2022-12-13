Source title: Sichuan adjusts and optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures and no longer implements “immediate inspection upon entering Sichuan”

CCTV news:In order to better adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the twenty optimization measures, and implement the "new ten regulations", the optimization measures of our province are further clarified as follows: 1. Cancel the reporting requirements for people coming (returning) to Sichuan, and the "immediate inspection upon entering Sichuan" will no longer be implemented for people coming (returning) to Sichuan. 2. Implement "5-day centralized quarantine + 3-day home quarantine" for people from overseas countries (regions). Those who do not have the conditions for home isolation, or those who do not accept co-isolation of co-residents, shall implement centralized isolation. 3. Close contacts who meet the conditions for home isolation are subject to home isolation for 5 days, and a nucleic acid test is carried out on the fifth day. The isolation can only be lifted after a negative certificate is issued. Those who do not have the conditions for home isolation, or those who do not accept co-isolation of co-residents, shall implement centralized isolation. 4. Outsiders entering nursing homes, welfare homes, inpatient departments of medical institutions, childcare institutions, primary and secondary schools and other special places must wear masks in a standard manner, hold a green health code and a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. Other public places must strictly implement the "wearing mask" regulations, but no longer check health codes, nucleic acid test certificates, communication itinerary cards, travel history in risky cities, and no longer scan venue codes.

