Sichuan and Chongqing jointly issued the “4 lists” to benefit enterprises, benefit the people, and promote development, involving key tasks in the reform of “decentralization, regulation and service” in 2023, government service matters such as “doing one thing at a time” and “doing without a certificate”_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government

The specific content of “4 lists” can be seen by scanning

Recently, the General Office of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government and the General Office of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government jointly issued the “List of Key Tasks for 2023 in the Reform of “Decentralization, Regulation and Services” in the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle” and “Sichuan-Chongqing “One Thing at a Time” Item List (The first batch)” “Sichuan-Chongqing “Certificate Exemption” Items List” “Sichuan-Chongqing Cross-regional Digital Scenario Application List” and other 4 lists, aiming to further implement the “2023 Government Work Report” of Sichuan and Chongqing provinces and cities. Decision-making, deployment and promotion of the Chengdu-Chongqing region’s twin-city economic circle construction The spirit of the sixth meeting of the Sichuan Sichuan Party and Government Joint Conference, singing “A Tale of Two Cities” and jointly building an economic circle.

The “Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle “Delegation, Regulation and Service” Reform Key Work Task List in 2023 focuses on continuously deepening reforms, optimizing the business environment, stimulating market vitality, and boosting market confidence, sorting out 63 key tasks in 4 categories , and clarified the lead unit and completion time limit. Among them, there are 20 work tasks in the matter handling category, including promoting high-frequency government service matters in areas such as household registration, endowment insurance, and housing provident fund to achieve “Sichuan-Chongqing general handling”, promoting data sharing such as marriage registration and economic verification of aid recipients, and promoting data sharing for disabled children. Sichuan-Chongqing mutual recognition of rehabilitation assistance designated service agencies, etc.; scene application category has 9 work tasks, including promoting cross-provincial and municipal interconnection of government service information systems and public data opening, orderly promoting more mutual recognition and sharing of electronic certificates, and expanding Sichuan-Chongqing society Guarantee card “one-card” function, etc.; policy standards category has 19 tasks, mainly to promote the relative unification of policies and standards on taxes, intellectual property rights, public services, inspection and testing, etc.; supervision linkage category has 15 tasks, focusing on the establishment of administrative Law enforcement coordination and supervision work cooperation mechanism, normalized joint law enforcement, smooth channels for transfer of illegal clues, unified administrative penalty discretion criteria, etc.

“Sichuan-Chongqing “One Thing at a Time” List of Items (First Batch)” Based on the realization of “Sichuan-Chongqing General Handling” of a total of 311 high-frequency government service items in the previous three batches, many departments have been handled separately These items are integrated into “one thing” from the perspective of enterprises and the public, and the “primary school enrollment”, “employee recruitment”, “entrepreneurship services”, “flexible employment”, “services for the unemployed” and “Sichuan-Chongqing new taxpayer package services” have been sorted out and launched. “” “Cargo Transportation” and other 7 Sichuan-Chongqing “one thing one time” package service items. The “Chongqing “Certificate-Exemption” Items List” is based on the premise of realizing the mutual recognition and sharing of Sichuan and Chongqing’s 30 electronic certificates in the early stage, sorting out and launching “issuance of temporary identity certificates” and “reissue, replacement, and renewal of social security cards” 34 Sichuan-Chongqing “document-free handling” items such as “real estate mortgage registration”, “housing purchase withdrawal housing provident fund”, “medical insurance electronic certificate application”, etc.

The “Sichuan-Chongqing Cross-Regional Digital Scenario Application List” further enriches “electronic business license”, “electronic social security card”, “medical insurance electronic certificate”, “marriage certificate”, “birth medical certificate”, “lawyer’s practice certificate”, “accounting firm practice certificate”, etc. The application scenarios in Sichuan and Chongqing make it more efficient and convenient for enterprises and the public in the two places to handle affairs.