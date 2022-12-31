On December 30, the sixth meeting of the Chongqing Sichuan Party and Government Joint Conference on Promoting the Construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle was held in Chengdu. It introduced the “Promoting the Implementation of Sichuan-Chongqing Joint Construction Key Laboratory” drafted by the science and technology departments of the two provinces and cities. “Opinions” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”). According to the “Opinions”, Sichuan and Chongqing will focus on the main directions of smart technology, life technology, and low-carbon technology, and promote the construction of a number of key areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, comprehensive health, energy conservation and environmental protection, and modern agriculture. Sichuan-Chongqing co-constructed key laboratories with strong industrial support, gathering of high-end talents, and flexible operating mechanism will accelerate the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center with national influence.

The Sichuan-Chongqing Joint Construction Key Laboratory is a scientific and technological innovation base organized by Sichuan and Chongqing to carry out high-level basic research, applied basic research, and cutting-edge technology research, to achieve breakthroughs in supporting key core technologies, to gather and train outstanding innovative talents, and to carry out high-level cooperation. An important part of the laboratory system construction in Sichuan and Chongqing. According to the “Opinions”, the Sichuan-Chongqing joint construction key laboratory will focus on jointly improving basic research innovation capabilities, promoting the application and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, cultivating high-level talent teams, exploring the operating mechanism of innovation platforms, and implementing open innovation, joint construction and sharing. Focus on key industrial fields such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, general health, energy conservation and environmental protection, and modern agriculture, integrate the superior scientific and technological resources, high-quality innovation elements, and outstanding scientific research talents of the two places, and carry out applied basic research and cutting-edge technology research oriented by industrial applications to solve Common technical problems in industrial development.

The “Opinions” propose that by the end of 2023, the two sides will pilot 2-3 key laboratories jointly built by Sichuan and Chongqing in key industries, and explore the formation of laboratory co-construction models, operating mechanisms and management methods; A group of Sichuan-Chongqing co-constructed key laboratories have basically been established as innovation-led, comprehensively integrated, and regionally coordinated scientific and technological innovation highlands and industrial support highlands.