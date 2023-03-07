Recently, a video of Sichuan college students organizing a group to eat at a construction site has become popular.

A netizen posted a video saying,Uncle workers should be careful, delicious and affordable construction site lunches have been discovered by college students. If you come late, there will be no food. The main purpose is to let the school cafeteria reflect.

As can be seen in the video, the canteen on the construction site has mapo tofu, fried pork slices with potatoes, pork blood soup, cold cucumbers, fried lotus root slices, etc. The dishes are very rich.

The students shouted: 13 Yuan Wan Wan Xiang at the construction site is too cost-effective!

Reviews:

Dear students, it is better to disperse a little bit, some workers can’t eat lunch and only eat instant noodles

The cafeteria has reflected, contact the school and close the school gate from 11:30-13:30

The stalls at the entrance of the construction site mainly focus on delicious food and affordable prices, and the stalls that are not delicious are closed after two days. The canteens that have taken several construction sites are all boiled dishes without oil and water, and they are deadly expensive.

However, some netizens said that they dare not eat it, and questioned the safety of the food, “I would rather eat noodles for the same cost of 13 yuan.”