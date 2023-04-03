Original title: “Sichuan Heroes Online” is officially launched

The reporter learned from the Department of Veterans Affairs that the “Sichuan Heroes Network” has been officially launched recently. The public can visit the “Sichuan Heroes Network” or the official website of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs, the official government WeChat account, scan the QR code of the website or click In the “Special Column” in the menu bar of the official account, participate in the online hero sweeping activities to express admiration and remembrance for the heroes.

On the basis of the “Sichuan Heroes Memorial Hall”, the Department of Veterans Affairs has optimized, upgraded and expanded the “Sichuan Heroes Network”. The website has 6 content sections of “policies and regulations, information trends, martyrs’ memorial facilities, martyrs’ hero list, martyrs’ family search, and heroic memorial hall”. An electronic map of martyrs’ memorial facilities is also specially added to display the distribution of memorial facilities in the province in multiple dimensions. It enables the public to search for martyr memorial facilities and browse details of memorial facilities more conveniently, quickly and intuitively.

The purpose of “Sichuan Heroes Network” is to serve the public, especially the martyrs’ families, with the theme of “remembering the revolutionary martyrs and promoting the spirit of heroes”, and using the theme activity of “2023·Advocate·Qingming Festival of Heroes” as the carrier to create an online platform for the public. A brand new platform to commemorate heroes and pay tribute to heroes.

Sichuan hero network website:

Official website of Sichuan Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs: http://dva.sc.gov.cn/

Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Tian Chengchen

