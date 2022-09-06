Home News Sichuan Luding earthquake: 6.8 magnitude quake killed 65 people, lost 12 people, Chengdu and many other cities are still in lockdown – BBC News 中文
News

Sichuan Luding earthquake: 6.8 magnitude quake killed 65 people, lost 12 people, Chengdu and many other cities are still in lockdown – BBC News 中文

by admin
Sichuan Luding earthquake: 6.8 magnitude quake killed 65 people, lost 12 people, Chengdu and many other cities are still in lockdown – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/65C2/production/_126605062_xxjpsgc007373_20220905_pepfn0a001.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,xinhua

image caption,

A damaged house in Moxi Town, Luding County

Officially determined by the China Earthquake Networks, at 12:52 on September 5, 2022, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, with a focal depth of 16 kilometers.

“People’s Daily” quoted data from the Ganzi prefecture’s office on the morning of September 6 as saying that the death toll from the earthquake in Ganzi prefecture has now reached 37, with 12 missing. The earthquake involved 5 counties and cities of Luding, Kangding, Kowloon, Yajiang, and Danba. 243 houses have collapsed. Provincial highway S434 County, Luding County, Jinguang Village and Moxi Town, have broken roads. A section of the Asbestos Expressway was broken, and seven small and medium-sized hydropower stations were damaged.

CCTV News said on September 6 that 28 people had been killed in Shimian County, Ya’an, adjacent to the epicenter of Moxi Town.

At least 65 people have been killed and 12 lost contact with the earthquake.

You may also like

On September 5, Shaanxi added 2 new local...

The Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

The impact of the rainy typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in...

The weather is not cold and the “ice...

Unfulfilled decrees for 7.8 billion, Draghi’s rush to...

2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week – Xinhua English.news.cn

Vinci protagonist in Cortinametraggio – Corriere delle Alpi...

He injures his hand with an electric saw,...

Agordino, tourists at Passo Duran find the windows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy