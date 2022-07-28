[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 27, 2022]A few days ago, a male policeman surnamed Li in Muchuan County, Leshan, Sichuan, wounded two people with a gun, and then killed three people with a weapon. He is still at large. The official reward is 100,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) for arresting people. According to information on the Internet, the victims were the policeman’s wife, lover, and his wife’s family.

On July 27, the police of Muchuan County, Leshan City, the Communist Party of China issued a reward announcement, saying that at 2:00 p.m. on the 26th, a criminal case of wounding 2 people with guns and killing 3 people with weapons occurred in Muchuan County. The suspect is Li Qiang, a 36-year-old man (born on October 15, 1986, with a medium build and a height of about 170 cm); a reward of 100,000 yuan is offered to those who provide clues. The injured were treated in the hospital, and their lives are not in danger.

The notice did not identify Li Qiang as a police officer. Netizens commented and said bluntly: “When did China‘s news announcements seek truth from facts?”

On the 26th, “The Paper” reported that a person familiar with the Muchuan County government said that the matter was true. Li was a policeman and fled with a gun. The entire city of Leshan was coordinating the arrests. A source close to the police revealed that as of 8:30 p.m. on the 26th, the suspect had not yet been arrested.

Residents and businesses in the neighborhood involved said that they heard that there was an accident in the neighborhood that afternoon, and an ambulance came.

A NTD reporter inquired and found that the report was deleted on the 27th, and what is currently circulating on the Internet is other media reposts or records retained on the Internet.

Earlier, it was reported on the Internet that on the evening of the 26th, many high-speed intersections in Leshan City were successively due to “temporary traffic control”. Netizens revealed that the reason was a shooting in Muchuan County. The online conversation showed that the policeman shot his wife and lover and killed the old husband’s family. “The chat records are all out, killing his old husband and his wife’s lover.”

In the video posted on the Internet, the photographer said, “It’s scary” and saw that one of the injured was a man and the other was a woman. Another online video also showed that a man and a woman were injured at the scene of the gunshot wound.

That night, a notice signed by Jiashan Public Security stated that at about 2:20 p.m. on the 26th, Li Qiang, a policeman from Muxi Police Station of Muchuan County Public Security Bureau, was carrying a gun on duty, a 92-type pistol, and 20 rounds of bullets. Two people were injured in the Mingzhu Community of Xizhen, and they drove away. The notice requires the district and county bureaus, city bureau patrol police, and traffic police detachments to set up cards to intercept them immediately.

A reporter from NTDTV found that the Leshan City Public Security Bureau had published a report in September 2019 touting Li Qiang, saying that Li Qiang “bravely rescued” those who fell into the water twice within 50 days. The report also stated that Li Qiangwei was born in October 1986 and joined the police in 2012. However, the report has now been deleted, and only search records remain.

