Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Theme Education Work Conference Held

Continuously obtain spiritual nourishment and progressive strength from the party’s innovative theory

Strive to write the Sichuan chapter of Chinese-style modernization

Wang Xiaohui and Lian Yimin gave a speech, Huang Qiang attended

On April 10, the Sichuan Provincial Education Work Conference on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was held in Chengdu. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a good job in the theme education of our province with a high degree of political consciousness, and constantly obtain spiritual nourishment and progressive strength from the party’s innovative theory , strive to write a good chapter of Sichuan in Chinese-style modernization, and strive to contribute more strength to Sichuan for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Lian Yimin, head of the twelfth steering group of the Central Committee, attended the meeting to guide and deliver a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Huang Qiang attended the meeting.

In his speech, Wang Xiaohui pointed out that to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is the Party Central Committee’s united struggle to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all party comrades to complete the party’s central task major deployments. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference profoundly expounded the significance and goal requirements of carrying out theme education, and made a comprehensive deployment of the key tasks of theme education, which is highly political, ideological, and instructive. It embodies our party’s firm determination to always hold high the banner of Marxist thought, embodies a clear attitude of using the party’s innovative theory to unify thinking, unify will, and unify action, and provides us with a solid foundation for understanding and grasping the far-reaching strategic considerations of the Party Central Committee and solidly carrying out thematic education Scientifically guided and fundamentally followed. At present, the whole province is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee, fully implementing the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions on Sichuan’s work, and striving to promote the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey. good step. It is very timely and important to carry out thematic education at this critical moment. It is a profound ideological and political baptism, a systematic ability training, a serious discipline education, and a powerful encouragement for a new journey. Party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the province must firmly use the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to guide and guide the development of theme education in our province, and take the organization and development of theme education as a firm support for “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two We will continue to deepen the study and understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and embark on a new journey and create new achievements with unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that it is necessary to firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and earnestly achieve the spirit of learning, the wisdom of learning, the righteousness of learning, and the promotion of learning. To build the soul with learning is to guide the party members and cadres in the province to truly rectify the roots from the depths of their thoughts, consolidate the roots, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. The party, go all out to revitalize the party, and consciously be a firm believer, active disseminator, and faithful practitioner of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics, and action. To increase wisdom through learning is to guide party members and cadres in the province to comprehensively and systematically grasp the basic viewpoints and scientific system of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, accurately grasp the world outlook and methodology of this thought, and insist on using it well. Viewpoints and methods, truly learn the housekeeping skills of Marxism, and continuously improve the ability to promote reform and development. To achieve the correct style of learning is to guide the party members and cadres in the province to persist in doing things with party spirit, continue to rectify the “four winds” especially formalism and bureaucracy, and promote the formation of a clean and clear comradely relationship and orderly superiors and subordinates A new type of government-business relationship that is pro-Qing and unified, and the party’s fine style of work will drive the continuous improvement of the political style, the people’s style, and the social atmosphere. To promote work through learning is to guide party members and cadres in the province to learn their thoughts and see their actions, closely focus on the party’s central task of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, and focus on writing a Chinese-style modernized Sichuan chapter, which is the mission of the times. Work hard, work hard, and constantly create a new situation in the development of the cause of governing Shu and rejuvenating Sichuan with a new atmosphere and new actions.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the system concept, make overall plans and advance, and pay close attention to the key tasks of thematic education. Carefully organize theoretical study, insist on reading the original works to understand the principles, guide party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, to deeply understand the essence of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, continuously improve theoretical literacy, strengthen ideals and beliefs, sublimate the realm of consciousness, and enhance capabilities. Daxing investigation and research, highlighting the key points of research, innovating research methods, focusing on the transformation of results, focusing on in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Sichuan’s work, focusing on implementing the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, and focusing on solving outstanding problems in the local department. problem, to really find out the situation, pinpoint the problem, put forward the countermeasures, and transform the research results into the actual effect of solving problems and promoting development. Coordinate the promotion of high-quality economic and social development, insist on combining thematic education with the promotion of central work, take the satisfaction of the masses as the fundamental criterion, implement the strategy of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and prosperity of five districts” in depth, and promote the established deployment It will be implemented to ensure the successful completion of various goals and tasks for this year, and continuously improve the ability to promote high-quality development. The rectification of problems should be carried out throughout, and the Party Central Committee should do a good job of rectification according to the requirements of the Party Central Committee, insist on the combination of classified rectification and centralized rectification, dare to touch the hard, and strive to achieve practical results. Do a good job in establishing rules and regulations, adhere to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, explore a long-term mechanism for consolidating and deepening the achievements of thematic education, and better use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to forge the soul and guide Practice and promote work. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the organization and leadership of theme education, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, strengthen the implementation of classification, strengthen supervision and guidance, strengthen publicity and guidance, and promote the continuous deepening and solidification of theme education in our province.

Lian Yimin pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to thematic education, and has made important instructions and instructions on many occasions. The important speech delivered at the Central Education Work Conference on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics is the key to strengthening the party’s construction in the new era. Programmatic literature is the fundamental basis for carrying out theme education. We must earnestly study, deeply understand, and accurately grasp the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, improve political standing, grasp general requirements, focus on fundamental tasks, focus on specific goals, and implement key measures to promote the implementation of various tasks of thematic education. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, the steering group will answer the same questions with the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, put the guidance work in the help service, understand the situation in depth, put forward work suggestions, and highlight key objects and key measures while guiding the whole process and comprehensively , key requirements, pay attention to discovering and summarizing typical examples, and ensure solid results.

The meeting was held at the county level in the form of video and teleconference. Members of the 12th Central Steering Group, leaders of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, the Procurator-General of the Provincial Procuratorate, some veteran comrades at the provincial level, comrades in charge of relevant provincial departments (units), and Responsible comrades from other relevant parties participated in the main venue.

Sichuan Online Reporter Zhang Lidong Photography Ouyang Jie