[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, November 29, 2022]Following the Urumqi fire that caused dozens of deaths and injuries, a fire also broke out in Yibin, Sichuan on November 28. Because the community was blocked by an iron wall, fire trucks were blocked outside the community and could not enter. It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

Weibo big V “Society and Law Channel Yan Su” released a video at 11 o’clock on the 28th: ​​”At 4 o’clock in the morning on November 28, a fire broke out in a community in Yibin, Sichuan. Fire engines came, but they couldn’t get in. blocked.”

The video footage showed that a residential building in a residential area was on fire, and the flames were raging, and many residents downstairs fled the scene of the fire. In the picture, the iconic blue iron wall of the epidemic prevention and control appeared, and at least two fire trucks were blocked in the alley and could not move. There are also many private cars parked in the narrow alley.

This video once again resonated with netizens: “Urumqi is not over yet, and there is another similar case.” “Oh, it’s the iron sheet again.” “The fire truck doesn’t want to go in. Such a thin iron sheet, can it still break through?” “Don’t dare to bump into it, for fear of violating the epidemic prevention policy.”

“This is not a natural disaster, it’s not a natural disaster, it’s a man-made disaster, a man-made disaster.” “A natural disaster, we can unite and overcome difficulties together. But if I don’t resist man-made disasters, it will keep happening!”

Some netizens complained: “Tiananmen Regional Management Committee, Tiandihui should quickly seal Zhongnanhai up. What if the fire truck gets in after a while? Zhongnanhai also wants to experience the life of the people under lockdown.”

Earlier, a fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Urumqi, Xinjiang, which had been sealed off for more than three months. The fire truck was blocked by the iron fence and waited outside the complex for three hours. The fire quickly spread to several floors due to failure to put out the fire in time. building.

Since the residential building is a high-risk area, the unit doors and escape doors were tied and locked with wire, and the trapped residents could not escape. The fire officially reported 10 deaths and 9 injuries, including a 3-year-old child. However, the information flowing out of the people indicates that the number of victims far exceeds the official data.

In response to the fire tragedy in Urumqi, a Chinese man posted a video saying: “Man-made disasters are only temporary if they don’t happen to us. It is inevitable that they happen to us. If you allow others to weld steel plates for your house, pulling the steel wires is killing yourself.” the lives of the parents, the lives of their own parents, and the lives of their children to others.”

The fire in Urumqi detonated the local people’s protest. Angry people rushed out of the closed community, took to the streets and shouted “unblock”, and a large number of people rushed into the local government compound. Under pressure, local officials came forward and promised to lift the blockade. On November 26, Urumqi officially announced that it will be cleared and gradually unblocked.

The Urumqi fire tragedy also resonated with people across China. Since the 26th, more than 100 university students across the country have collectively supported Urumqi, protested against the CCP’s tyranny of epidemic prevention, and demanded that the blockade be lifted. Protesters in Shanghai collectively shouted for “freedom” and “the Communist Party stepped down”, causing a sensation at home and abroad.

This protest movement sweeping across China is called the “blank paper revolution.” Protesters in Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, and Chengdu held up white papers to express their protest. Netizens lamented: “Although nothing is written on it, everything is actually written.”

At present, the CCP has begun to suppress and arrest people in various places, but protesters continue to flood the streets, demanding that the authorities release the arrested protesters.

Yokogawa, a senior commentator in the United States, told NTDTV that once the slogan of freedom is called out, it will escalate from unblocking to a deeper social problem, that is, questioning the CCP’s rule and demanding changes.

Yokogawa believes that this protest surpassed the “June 4th” Tiananmen incident. It has no organization or center, and it is blooming everywhere. It is difficult for the CCP to suppress it, and it cannot solve the root cause of internal conflicts.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

