

There will be strong precipitation in Sichuan, Shaanxi and other places, and there will be high temperature weather in Jiangnan, Jianghan and other places



China News Service, October 2. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from October 2 to October 4, there were moderate to heavy rains in northeastern Sichuan, central and southern Shaanxi, southern North China, and northern Huanghuai, and heavy rains in some areas. Local heavy rain. From October 2nd to October 4th, there will be a wide range of high-temperature weather processes in Jiangnan, northern South China, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places. The daily maximum temperature is generally 35-37°C, 38-39°C in some areas, and can be reached locally. Above 40℃.

Strong rainfall occurred in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Luyu and other places, and high temperature developed in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan and other places

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of central Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, central and southern Hebei, northern Shandong and the peninsula, and northern Henan. Changzhi in Shanxi, Hengshui, Xingtai and Handan in Hebei, Liaocheng, Dezhou, Shandong, Local heavy rains (100-182 mm) in Jinan, Binzhou, Zibo, Dongying, Weifang and Yantai; in addition, scattered heavy rains or heavy rains occurred in central and western Guangdong, Guangxi, eastern Hainan Island, southern Yunnan and other places, and local areas such as Fangchenggang in Guangxi Heavy rain or extra heavy rain (150-252 mm).

Yesterday, high temperature weather of 35-37°C occurred in southern Henan, Anhui, central and western Zhejiang, western Fujian, Jiangxi, central and northern Hunan, central and eastern Hubei, and local 38-40°C.

Strong precipitation in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong and other places

From October 2 to October 4, there were moderate to heavy rains in northeastern Sichuan, central and southern Shaanxi, southern North China, and northern Huanghuai. There were heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains. Some of the above areas were accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall. (The maximum hourly rainfall is 20-40 mm, and the local area can exceed 50 mm), and there are strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds locally.

High temperature weather in Jiangnan, Jianghan, southern China and other places

From October 2nd to October 4th, there will be a wide range of high-temperature weather processes in Jiangnan, northern South China, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places. The daily maximum temperature is generally 35-37°C, 38-39°C in some areas, and can be reached locally. Above 40℃. After 5 days, affected by the cold air, the high temperature gradually eased.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on October 2: It is expected that during the day on October 2, southern Henan, Anhui, western Jiangsu, central and eastern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, Fujian, southeastern Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, There are high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and other places. Among them, the highest temperature in parts of southeastern Henan, Anhui, eastern Hubei, central and eastern Hunan, Jiangxi, western Zhejiang, northern Fujian and other places is 37-39 ℃. Up to 40 ℃ or more.

Strong cold air will affect most of China

Affected by the strong cold air, from October 2 to 6, the temperature in most parts of my country will drop by 8 to 12 °C, and the temperature drop in some areas will exceed 14 to 16 °C, and the local temperature may exceed 18 °C. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in most of the above-mentioned areas.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts at 06:00 on October 2. It is expected that from October 2 to 4, western Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, eastern Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Henan, Shandong, Hubei, central and northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, Sichuan The temperature in the northeast, southwest of Chongqing and other places will drop by 6~12℃, and the local cooling will reach more than 14℃. The above-mentioned areas will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 7 from west to east, and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in some areas.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 2nd to 08:00 on the 3rd, the Hetao area and northeastern part of Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Qinghai, central Gansu, southern Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and eastern Shandong, and southwestern Yunnan There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the Ministry of Finance and other places. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-70 mm) in parts of central and northwestern Shaanxi, central Shanxi, and northwestern Sichuan Basin. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northwestern Inner Mongolia, southern Xinjiang Basin, and Hexi in Gansu. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Bohai Strait, the northern part of the Yellow Sea and the north-central waters.

From 08:00 on October 3rd to 08:00 on the 4th, central and southern Hebei, southern Beijing, Tianjin, central and eastern Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, southern Shaanxi, central and northern Anhui, central and northern Jiangsu, eastern Sichuan Basin, western and northern Chongqing, etc. There are moderate to heavy rains in some areas. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin and other places. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia. In the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and most of the Yellow Sea, there will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9, and some sea areas will have winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10.

From 08:00 on October 4th to 08:00 on the 5th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and southern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, central and western Henan, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Among them, there were some areas in southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin and other places. Heavy rain or heavy rain. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southern Jiangsu and other places.

