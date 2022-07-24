[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 23, 2022]On July 23, Tang, the 30-year-old Tibetan female internet celebrity Ram’s ex-husband, was executed in Aba Prefecture, Sichuan Province. Tang poured gasoline on Ram and set it on fire, resulting in Ram’s death.

On the 23rd, the Aba Prefecture Intermediate Court announced that Tang Lu, a criminal of intentional homicide, was executed behind him. Before the execution, Tang Lu met with his family.

This incident has attracted the attention of the mainland Internet, and related topics have been listed on Weibo and Baidu’s hot search list. As of 2 p.m. on the 23rd, the topic “#Ram case criminal Tang Lu was executed#” has had 140 million views on Weibo.

Tang Lu is the ex-husband of Ram, a Tibetan female internet celebrity in Aba Prefecture, Sichuan Province. On September 14, 2020, during a live webcast at home, Ram was suddenly splashed with gasoline and burned by Tang Lu. After the incident, Ram suffered multiple severe burns all over his body and remained in a coma until he died on the day before the Mid-Autumn Festival (September 30) that year.

Previously, Lu media reported that after diagnosis, Ram suffered from hypovolemic shock, severe dehydration, multiple organ failure, etc.

Sister Ram once said that Tang Lu had previously abused Ram many times. Because it was unbearable, Ram decided to divorce, but was still harassed by Tang Lu.

Before his death, Ram started to release videos in 2018. As of the time of the incident, he had released 205 works and about 242,000 fans.

(Editor in charge: Li Jinfeng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/07/23/a103485827.html