The president of the Region Nello Musumeci announced his resignation from office with a post on Facebook, with which he also announces the merger of the regional elections with the Politics: “On September 25 in Sicily – writes Musumeci – we will also vote for the elections regional, as well as for policies, as will happen throughout Italy “.

“There is no political reason behind this decision. They are almost all technical and procedural reasons dictated by common sense. There are at least four reasons why you should vote on September 25 in Sicily – continued Musumeci – The first is that you vote in schools and you have to stop the elections. It is one thing to do it only for September 25th, it is one thing to do it on November 6th, when the legislature of the region and of the Ars naturally expires. The second reason is that the cases of Covid contagion are growing, let’s imagine what could happen with the arrival of autumn, if the cases of contagion increase we cannot guarantee the whole electoral body to be able to exercise the right to vote. The third reason instead concerns the three months and more of the electoral campaign, it means that the parties, while the electoral campaign for the regional elections is about to end, must think about the regional elections. An organizational effort that only creates disorder would be absurd, impossible. Finally, the fourth reason concerns the costs, which the Region would have to face in order to guarantee the right to vote. We are talking about about 20 million euros. If you were to vote on 25 September and 6 November it would mean almost 40 million in expenses. I informed the President of the Sicilian Assembly of my decision as required by law ”, concluded Musumeci.

«Did Musumeci announce his resignation as governor? We are ready, very ready. We will see each other often in Sicily, ”said Matteo Salvini in Lampedusa, commenting on the decision. “From now until September 25 you will often see me in Sicily – he says – We have very strong lists and candidates”.