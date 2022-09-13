Home News Sicily, the village without doctors hires Argentine doctors: “We come here because they pay us 4 euros per hour”
Sicily, the village without doctors hires Argentine doctors: "We come here because they pay us 4 euros per hour"

Sicily, the village without doctors hires Argentine doctors: "We come here because they pay us 4 euros per hour"

Mussomeli is a small town in the heart of Sicily, its hospital is one of the “disadvantaged areas”. Yet of the six departments envisaged by the hospital network, three are closed due to a shortage of specialist doctors. The numerous calls of the provincial health authority in recent years have gone deserted. So the mayor Giuseppe Catania, with the help of an Italian-Argentine couple who moved to Mussomeli, signed an agreement with the University of Rosario, Argentina. Thousands of South American white coats answered the call. “In Argentina – says one of them – I take 4 euros per hour and crime is rampant”. But the Order of doctors raises concerns: “Who should recognize the titles of these doctors? There is confusion in this regard”, underlines the regional president of the order Toti Amato. The ASP, however, goes straight, has published the announcement and completed the online selections. Finally, he asked the Region for an opinion on the recognition of qualifications which, according to the company, should arrive in the next few days. So in the next few weeks the first ten health workers could start their service.

