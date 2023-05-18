Sick boss died in prison, his lawyer announces exposed – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANIA, MAY 18 – The boss Giacomo Maurizio ‘Iano’ Ieni, 65, believed to be the regent of the Pillera-Puntina mafia gang from Catania, died yesterday evening in the Campania prison of Secondigliano. He was ill and detained awaiting a hearing before the Catania investigating judge in the proceeding resulting from the ‘Consolation’ operation against 16 people under investigation, for various reasons, for mafia-type association, extortion and usury.



He had been arrested by the police in January 2022.



The news of the death was confirmed by one of his lawyers, the lawyer Salvatore Silvestro, of the Messina court, who announced the presentation of complaints on the death of his client.



On 6 May last, the criminal lawyer had asked the investigating judge to replace the precautionary measure in prison with a less burdensome one for his client, underlining that “the further sudden worsening of the clinical picture reveals in all its drama the impossibility of facing the serious pathologies from which the defendant is affected in a prison environment, albeit equipped with a clinical centre”. The judge for preliminary investigations, sharing the contrary opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, rejected the request six days ago.



The body, as reported by the lawyer Silvestro, has already been transferred to the Polyclinic of Naples. (HANDLE).

