Siddaramaiah elects DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, to be sworn in on May 20

Siddaramaiah’s selection of Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister

May 20 Soon after swearing in, General Secretary Congress KC Venugopal announced in a press conference

Bengaluru: 18/May

(sahrnews.com/agencies)

May 13 The Congress registered a historic victory with a huge majority, defeating the ruling BJP in Karnataka after the polls held on 15. However, for the last five days, curiosity remained as to whom the Congress would have chosen as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Is.? Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar or any third party?

This curiosity ended today when PC Venugopal, National General Secretary of Congress announced it in a press conference saying: May 20 To 30-12 In the afternoon, Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister will take oath of office. He also said that DK Shivakumar will continue as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress till the parliamentary elections. The Congress put its stamp on Siddaramaiah’s name as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and at the same time DK Shivakumar was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Remember that 224 Member for Karnataka Assembly May 10 was voted and May 13 required by the Congress to form the government after the polls 113 By crossing the magic number of 136 The BJP won in the assembly constituencies 65 Assembly seats were reduced to victory. Janata Dal secular 19 He registered his success in the assembly constituencies.

of Karnataka 24 Siddaramaiah who took oath as the Chief Minister of Mysore district 3 August 1947Born on75 The year-old Siddaramaiah assumed office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time 13 May 2013 to 17 May 2018 of Karnataka 22 As the 1st Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah became the second Chief Minister of Karnataka to complete his five-year tenure.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has so far contested once as an independent candidate, once as a Janata Party candidate, four times as a Janata Dal candidate and 6 A sentence as a Congress candidate 12 He has been elected member of Karnataka Assembly for the last time from Varuna Assembly constituency 46 He was elected by a majority of more than thousand votes. Earlier he was from Chamandeshwari Assembly Constituency 8 He has won one election from Badami and three times from Varona Assembly Constituency without defeat. He has been the Deputy Chief Minister twice in the Janata Dal and Janata Dal Secular governments. Born in a peasant family, Chief Minister Karnataka Siddaramaiah holds a B.S. from Mysore University. C and completed LLB.

According to media reports, on Sunday evening at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru, Congress observers held individual talks with the MLAs and asked them to state in writing who they were in favor of. 80 More than MLAs expressed their desire to make Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister and on this basis the Congress High Command also agreed to make Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister!!

After the great success of Congress, where manipulation and buying and selling was impossible, a systematic campaign was started against Congress in social media and a corner of dock media. These fake news started circulating that DK Shiv Kumar is the Chief Minister’s chair. are contenders and are likely to rebel or leave the party.

After which DK Shiv Kumar announced yesterday that he is always loyal to the party. He has dedicated himself to the Congress and is ready to use him as the party wants. He also warned that if his relationship If any false news is spread, they will claim defamation against them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

On the other hand, the demand made by the current president of Karnataka Waqf Board, Maulana Shafi Saadi, went viral on social media that those on Congress ticket. 9 Muslim MLAs have succeeded in making one of them the Deputy Chief Minister and at the same time be given five important ministries including the Ministry of Interior, Finance and Health.

A large number of users on social media ridiculed the propaganda by revealing that Maulana Shafi Saadi himself belongs to the BJP, who had remained completely silent during the hijab issue, so now he is demanding this from the Congress. What does it mean?

Stop your baseless allegations against me. It was your supported party who removed ‘Fringe Elements’ from their party. They even issued a statement that “the tweets/videos do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of ‘fringe… https://t.co/cd19TuCMon pic.twitter.com/1o37j2bvdM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 15, 2023

After that, an attempt was made to mislead the majority by circulating a fake and photoshopped tweet in the name of Pakistan’s Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which read in Urdu and English, “I appeal to the people of Karnataka to elect Congress.” I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope that Congress will work with our SDPI for the strength of Islam in India and the independence of Karnataka.” Former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy himself also tweeted this fake poster and asked if it is true? I received it on WhatsApp. What kind of lies were spread after Congress’s victory in Karnataka?

Is this real? I got it from a Whatsapp account pic.twitter.com/p2Shz5fvnW — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 15, 2023

Similarly, the most terrifying and anti-national propaganda on social media including Twitter was that after the Congress’s victory in Karnataka, Pakistani flags were hoisted in Bhatkal, which is a Muslim-populated area. Christian and saffron flags were hoisted together. Fact Checker Muhammad Zubair blew up all the false and malicious propaganda that the flag was not Pakistani but Islamic flag. Similarly, after the victory of Congress, a fake video of pro-Pakistan slogans in Belgaum was also viral.

Many are sharing crop pic with a false claim. People in Bhatkal are celebrating the local। candidates victory by waving all the flags together. Unlike the claim below.

Request @spkarwar to take action against people sharing pics/videos with misleading claims. https://t.co/GLV35ouyc0 pic.twitter.com/JnhdaQldPP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 13, 2023

