Side Event on ‘Belt and Road’ and World Human Rights Spurs Resonance among Participants

Newsletter: “About the ‘Belt and Road’, we want to hear the voice from China” – The side event with the theme of “Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ and the Development of World Human Rights” resonates

Geneva, September 20th – The 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland, bringing together individuals from various countries to discuss human rights issues in international conferences. On September 19th, a side event took place with the theme of “Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ and the Development of World Human Rights,” which sparked lively conversations among participants.

Organized by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development, the event aimed to provide foreigners attending with insights into the “One Belt and One Road” initiative and its impact on human rights. Chinese experts and scholars in these fields presented a range of information, including facts, data, videos, and pictures, illustrating how the initiative promotes national economic and social development and improves people’s livelihoods. Attendees showed great interest and actively engaged in discussions with the Chinese experts.

Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative has achieved remarkable results, attracting nearly a trillion US dollars in investment and facilitating thousands of cooperation projects. It has also generated job opportunities and lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty. The compelling evidence presented by the Chinese experts strongly resonated with the audience.

Catalina Fiancon-Bokunga, vice president of the Swiss Press Club and a senior United Nations registered journalist, expressed her admiration for the “Belt and Road” initiative in an interview, stating that its core purpose of cooperation for development is the key reason behind its widespread praise. Fiancon-Bokunga also expressed her desire for more opportunities to learn about the initiative, emphasizing the need to hear the Chinese perspective on the matter.

The cooperation cases shared by the Chinese experts deeply moved many of the listeners. Brian DePierreraz, the head of a Swiss import and export company, acknowledged the positive impact of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. He highlighted the convenience and efficiency brought by the China-Europe trains, which have facilitated the delivery of daily necessities to European consumers, ultimately improving the human rights situation in Europe.

Wang Mengmeng, chairman of the Youth Forum of the Swiss Chinese Friendship Association, emphasized the positive impact of the “Belt and Road” international cooperation on the economic development and living standards of participating countries. From a human rights perspective, he emphasized that it brings significant benefits and protection to local people.

Peter Kenny, president of the Swiss Foreign Correspondents Association, emphasized that China‘s human rights concept links human rights protection with development. He expressed particular interest in how the Belt and Road Initiative can contribute to improving infrastructure, such as railway transportation, in African countries, connecting nations and fostering their development.

Fritz Imery, chairman of a Swiss new energy company, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the themed side event. He acknowledged the importance of the “One Belt and One Road” initiative in driving economic development globally.

The side event successfully shed light on the positive impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on human rights and development. Attendees hope to continue hearing the Chinese perspective on this initiative and further explore opportunities for collaboration.

Photo Caption: On September 19, a side event with the theme of “Co-building the Belt and Road Initiative and the Development of World Human Rights” was held in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lian Yi)