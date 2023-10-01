Side Notes of the Flag-Raising Ceremony: Celebrating the 74th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square

Let’s wish our great motherland a happy birthday together – Side notes of the flag-raising ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 1st – In the early morning of October 1, a grand flag-raising ceremony was held in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Over 300,000 people gathered in Tiananmen Square to witness and celebrate this momentous occasion.

Even before 6 a.m., a large number of tourists were already surrounding Tiananmen Square. Illuminated by lanterns, they eagerly awaited the appearance of the national flag. Among the crowd were 9-year-old Liu Jiaze and his mother Xin Miao, who were lucky enough to secure seats in the front row. It was a first-time experience for Liu Jiaze, and his mother hoped that he would remember the hard-won good life they enjoy today, while also wishing for a better future for the motherland.

Also present in the front row was Yin Xiaowen’s family, who had come all the way from Xi’an, Shaanxi, to celebrate the occasion. Yin Xiaowen, a second-grader, proudly held the national flag in his hands, expressing his hope for a more prosperous China.

At 6:06 a.m., the air filled with sonorous footsteps as a flag-protecting formation composed of 96 members of the People’s Liberation Army honor guard marched under the arched gate of Tiananmen Square. Silence fell over the crowd as they awaited the solemn moment of the national flag raising.

At 6:09 a.m., accompanied by the honor guard’s slogans, the iconic national anthem “March of the Volunteers” resonated throughout Tiananmen Square. As the flag continued to rise, the crowd fervently waved their national flags and erupted into cheers of joy.

Gao Yuqing, a junior from Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University, was deeply moved by the ceremony. It was her first time witnessing the flag-raising up close. Overwhelmed with emotion, tears filled her eyes as she heard the national anthem. Inspired by the experience, Gao Yuqing aspires to become an excellent people’s teacher and contribute to the nation’s development.

A giant 18-meter-high “Bless the Motherland” flower basket adorned the north side of the Monument to the People’s Heroes on Tiananmen Square. Composed of peonies, roses, carnations, and “grain” shapes symbolizing abundance, the flower baskets added to the festive atmosphere.

74-year-old Luo Liuzeng from Puyang, Henan, watched the flag-raising ceremony with immense excitement. Being the same age as the Republic of China, he experienced unparalleled awe and reverence during the ceremony. Luo Liuzeng remarked on the incredible changes he has witnessed in recent years, with improved harvests and increased prosperity in their lives due to the nation’s progress.

After the national anthem concluded, a dove of peace was released and circled over the square, igniting another peak of enthusiasm among the crowd. The music of “Ode to the Motherland” filled the air as people joyfully sang and shouted blessings and long live the motherland.

As the golden sun rose, it illuminated the entire Tiananmen Square. Delighted by the warm sunshine, people captured the moment in photos, setting their dreams free and looking towards a brighter future.