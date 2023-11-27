Sidewalks and streets full of wood

On 46th Street and 56th Street, an area known for the sale of wood, one block from the Cisneros metro station, businesses have indiscriminately taken advantage of public space, not only the sidewalks, but now also part of the street. , occupying almost an entire lane of this important road that enters Guayaquil. Problems like this seem not to be of interest to the Undersecretary of Public Space, who must regulate that the furniture of these businesses does not protrude and occupy public space.

You may also be interested in: A lifetime of work in the center of Medellín

You may also be interested

Share this: Facebook

X

