Sideways returns: Defensive entry into top hydropower player: Verbund

Anyone who is interested in a defensive entry into the Verbund share at the current level can benefit from a sideways movement with the capped bonus certificate and the reverse convertible.

The largest Austrian supplier association (AT0000746409) produces almost 100 percent climate-friendly and renewable energy. Hydropower is at the core of the energy portfolio; Here, Verbund is one of the largest players in Europe with a high level of expertise in the planning, construction and operation of run-of-river and storage power plants. In August 2022, the share marked a 10-year high at EUR 114.90; on the basis of current prices of around 70 euros, the share is valued significantly more favorably with an estimated 2023 price-earnings ratio of almost 10. The share is currently being weighed down by the possibility of a tax on so-called windfall profits – unexpectedly high profits made by utilities over the last two years at the expense of end customers. It is still unclear whether and to what extent Austria and Germany will levy this tax and whether it can be claimed retrospectively.

Bonus strategy with 21.4 percent buffer (March 2024)

