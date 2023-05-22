Sideways yield: Continental: Solid start to the first quarter

If you forecast a continuation of the positive trend and thus a sideways movement of the share, choose the right strategy based on your personal risk tolerance and individual investment horizon.

On May 10, 2023, Continental (DE0005439004) reported on the first quarter: CEO Nikolai Setzer reported a good start to the year in the tire segment and good earnings development at ContiTech; the Automotive division also started with a slightly positive result, which represents a strong improvement compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Against the background of price increases and a strong order intake, CFO Katja Dürrfeld also confirmed the annual targets. Anyone who expects at least a sideways movement at the current price level will take the certificate.

ANZEIGE

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can purchase securities for four euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

Read the book by Walter Kozubek*:

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

ANZEIGE