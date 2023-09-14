“Sidi Slimane” stands in solidarity with the earthquake victims

Hespress Hespress destinations from Rabat Thursday 14 September 2023 – 02:29

Throughout the country, individual, civil and official solidarity initiatives took place in support of the victims of the “Al Haouz earthquake”, and the Sidi Slimane province was no exception.

Since the first hours of the appearance of the devastating effects of this earthquake, individual initiatives began on social networking sites that called on people to “congregate, intensify, and cooperate to gather what can help overcome this crisis and alleviate the burden on the residents of the affected areas,” according to information obtained by Hespress from participants and followers of the campaigns. Solidarity.

These campaigns, which began individually, were followed by multiple initiatives by civil and political bodies, both official and unofficial, that opened their headquarters in the city for donations and coordination to send aid to the affected areas.

In addition to civil associations, such as the “Al-Rahma Association for Social Works,” the “Al-Nour Association,” and other civil bodies, the efforts of the “Moroccan Red Crescent in Sidi Slimane,” the “Local Scientific Council in the Sidi Slimane Province,” the “Moroccan Hassaniya Scouting,” and the “Territorial Authority of the Province” joined forces. And groups,” according to the same information.

The local scientific council of the region opened its headquarters in Sidi Slimane to collect donations from residents, issuing calls to participate in the “solidarity campaign to collect the necessary aid, including food supplies, blankets, mattresses, clothes, and what children and infants need… for the benefit of those affected by the impact of the earthquake.”

As a result of these donations, from multiple sources, “basic items were collected to help mitigate the effects of the tragedy, including blankets, mattresses, clothing, and food supplies,” of which “a good number of convoys arrived to the affected areas, and a number of others are continuing to collect donations that will be transferred in the near future.” “, according to a source from the local scientific council.

The initiatives did not only concern the city, but also the rural area belonging to its region, as it opened the door to receiving aid, managing it, and delivering it to those in need until “the distress clears and the problem resolves.”

