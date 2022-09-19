Home News Siena, drunk in the wrong direction on the highway, kills a young man; arrested
Siena, drunk in the wrong direction on the highway, kills a young man; arrested

The freeway taken against the hand, a series of maneuvers to the limit, the front. And the driver of the other car who dies instantly. The tragedy took place in the night between Saturday and Sunday on the Florence-Siena. A 28-year-old man, Stefano Sanna, from Siena, lost his life: the motorist who proceeded in the opposite direction, a thirty-year-old, ended up in hospital with various traumas and would not be in danger of life. The tests with the breathalyser revealed an alcoholic level 7 times the threshold allowed by law, which is why the handcuffs were triggered for him.

Everything happened around 1 am, along the north carriageway of the highway, in the municipality of Monteriggioni, in the Sienese area.

Sanna, employed in the family farm and living a few kilometers from the accident site, was in his Audi on the way home, after spending the evening with his girlfriend. In the stretch between the Siena Nord exit and the Badesse exit, he suddenly found himself in front of the other car and nothing was able to avoid the impact. On site the health workers sent by the rescue center, the fire brigade and the traffic police. Just the police officers, on the orders of the public prosecutor on duty, seized the vehicle and carried out the findings. The prosecutor opened a file for road murder, then, once the results of the breathalyser emerged, the handcuffs were triggered.

