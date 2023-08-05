Home » Sigi Schwarz starts in Hungary
Sigi Schwarz starts in Hungary

Sigi Schwarz starts in Hungary

Tomorrow, Sunday, the experienced driver will start with his driver Kris Rosenberger at the 29th Veszprem Rally at Lake Balaton in Hungary. Seven special stages with a total of 121 kilometers await the well-established duo, who will start in a VW Polo GTI R5 serviced by BRR.

Next week, the rally icon will be back on home soil. At the Perger Mühlstein Rally, Schwarz is the co-driver in the car of double state champion and local hero Simon Wagner. The co-driver icon from the Steyrling has won the last two editions of the rally with the shooting star of the local rally scene. So this year the hat trick is aimed for.

For the first time, three different routes will be driven, resulting in a total of seven special stages. A completely new special stage will be added in the municipal area of ​​Saxen and Grein.

