Signal box malfunction and broken catenary: chaos for commuters in the Ruhr area – Ruhr area – news

“Trip cancled” . This is what it says on Tuesday morning behind all trains on the blue and white display board in Bochum Central Station. Nothing works at the train station in Bochum-Wattenscheid either. There are two ICE stranded. All trains between Essen and Dortmund will be diverted.

Copper thieves to blame for signal box malfunction?

The reason: Unknown persons cut through the train’s fiber optic cable in Bochum on Tuesday night. The cables ensure that points and signals can be set from the signal box at Bochum Central Station. The signal box is currently not working. The federal police assume that the copper cable theft failed. She found a bolt cutter near the signal box as evidence. The investigations are ongoing.

Malfunction in Bochum: Repair extremely expensive

The repair of the broken cables was “ extremely complex “Says a Bahn spokesman. He explains that several hundred wires in the cables have to be reconnected. The repairs are already underway. However, according to Deutsche Bahn, it will last at least until Wednesday morning. “ An exact prognosis is not possible “said the spokesman.

Major problems with trains in the Ruhr area

The central Ruhr area lines RE1 , RE6 and RE11 are diverted in both directions between Essen and Dortmund. They stop alternatively in Gelsenkirchen and Herne. Replacement buses are running in Bochum.

Diversion via Herne and Gelsenkirchen disrupted

The detour route via Herne and Gelsenkirchen is also disrupted. According to a railway spokesman, an overhead line in Dortmund was damaged. Probably due to dredging. A regional train then collided with the dead overhead line. An Intercity was also affected by the accident. Passengers from both trains were evacuated and no one was injured. The damage to the overhead line has now been repaired.

Further diversion due to rail damage in Dortmund

After the overhead line was repaired in Dortmund, the damage is greater than initially assumed. A piece of rail was damaged. According to a Bahn spokesman, the piece will be replaced tomorrow morning. The route is currently open to traffic again, but trains are only allowed to run slowly until Wednesday. Until then, some trains will be diverted.