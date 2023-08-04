Signature of a partnership in the hotel industry in Gabon

Libreville, Gabon, August 3, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Gabonese Fund for Strategic Investments (FGIS), its subsidiaries the Façade Maritime du Champ Triomphal (FMCT), an urban development company, Luxury Green Resorts (LGR), Gabonese tourist operator, on the one hand, and the Kasada group, on the other hand, signed on August 2, 2023, a partnership for the development of hotels in Gabon.

Through this agreement, the FGIS, the FMCT, LGR and Kasada, the investment platform dedicated to the hotel sector in Africa, respond to the ambition of strengthening the attractiveness of the territory and boosting the Gabonese economy. With a portfolio today of eighteen (18) hotels in eight (8) African markets, Kasada will intervene in the identification, evaluation, structuring and management of hotel projects in Gabon from their design to their achievements.

Among the projects that will be studied within the framework of this collaboration, priority is given to the high-end hotel complex planned for the North zone of the Baie des Rois site.

It will meet the growing needs identified in terms of urban planning, business tourism and leisure and will offer innovative services to users looking for unique and local experiences. Architecturally and environmentally innovative, the hotel will favor sustainable materials, water treatment and the use of green energy according to international standards.

The Baie des Rois project is part of the urban development program of the Baie des Rois Special Investment Zone (ZIS), piloted by the FMCT. In line with the Transformation Acceleration Plan (PAT), the Baie des Rois aims to become an exceptional center that meets the criteria of a sustainable, innovative and low-carbon city. Located on the seafront of Libreville, it is distinguished by its mix of real estate and commercial use for the populations.

Mr. Akim Mohamed DAOUDA, Administrator-Director General of FGIS, declared “This project is part of our overall strategy for the development of sustainable infrastructure focused on enhancing our natural capital. The construction of an environmentally friendly hotel complex will promote low carbon solutions. »

Mr. Emmanuel EDANE, Managing Director of the FMCT, declared “The partnership with Kasada effectively demonstrates the investment opportunities offered by the Baie des Rois. This space will contribute to the economic influence and tourist development of the Gabonese capital. »

Messrs. Olivier GRANET and David DAMIBA, managing partners of Kasada Capital Management, specified “We are delighted with this partnership with the FGIS and its subsidiaries. The Baie des Rois is an ambitious and exciting project. It demonstrates once again our know-how and our role as privileged interlocutor of sovereign entities to carry out complex projects. Our ability to analyze projects of this scale, and our agility in terms of financial structuring, allows us to find the appropriate solution to carry out this flagship project in Gabon. In addition, we aim through this project to establish a new benchmark in terms of sustainable development in Gabon in accordance with the country’s initiatives in the fight against climate change. »

About FGIS

The Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS) is the exclusive agent of the Sovereign Fund of the Gabonese Republic (FSRG) and of the unallocated participations of the Gabonese State’s portfolio. The Fund invests in strategic sectors of the national economy to achieve shared prosperity for the benefit of the Gabonese people and future generations. As a financial investment instrument of the Gabonese Republic, intervening in support of government action, the Fund invests in four strategic sectors: infrastructure financing, support for SMEs, land development and support to social sectors. The FGIS also acts as the exclusive agent responsible for the marketing of carbon credits belonging to the Gabonese Republic in the context of the fight against climate change. www.fgis-gabon.com

About the FMCT

Created in 2015, Façade Maritime Champ Triomphal (FMCT) is the subsidiary of the Gabonese Fund for Strategic Investments (FGIS) dedicated to the sustainable development of the Gabonese territory for populations and future generations. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the company is responsible for the design and development of city infrastructure, equipment and real estate projects, particularly on the Baie des Rois site. In 2023, the Baie des Rois obtained two major distinctions, including the Prize for the best sustainable infrastructure project for its eco-responsible approach at the Africa Investments Forum & Awards (AIFA) and Best New Mega Development at the International Market for Professionals of the Real Estate (MIPIM Awards). www.fmct-gabon.com

About LGR

Luxury Green Resorts (LGR) is a tourist operator whose mission is to boost the tourism sector in Gabon while promoting the national natural heritage. LGR is committed to preserving this heritage through its projects carried out in close collaboration with local authorities, technical operators, civil society and communities. www.luxurygreen-resorts.com

About Kasada

Kasada is an independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to the hotel industry in sub-Saharan Africa, advised by Kasada Capital Management, an entity of the Kasada group. The company was created with the support of Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Accor, a world leader in the hotel industry. Kasada’s investment strategy covers all segments, from economy to luxury, and targets both hotel projects to be built and takeovers of existing hotels. The hotels of the Kasada group are operated under the Accor brands, thus benefiting from the wide range of Accor brands and their international reputation. By investing in a region that offers solid growth opportunities, the Kasada Group aims both for an attractive risk-adjusted return for investors and a long-term positive impact on local economies. In April 2019, Kasada Group closed its first fund, Kasada Hospitality Fund LP, with equity commitments of over US$500 million.

For more information:

www.kasada.com

Contact presse:

Aunel LOUMBA aloumba@fgis-gabon.com

+241 (0)76 29 25 12

Uveka HARICHARUN uveka.haricharun@kasada.com

+27 (10) 541-0900

