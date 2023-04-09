Urso: “Turning point after 12 years of crisis”

He met today at the Ministry in the presence of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bearthe councilor for Productive Activities of the Region of Sicily, Edy Tamajo, the councilor for Family, Social Policies and Labor of the Region of Sicily, Nuccia Albano, and the mayor of Termini Imerese, Maria Terranova, the table for the relaunch of the industrial site of Imerese terms, which was attended by trade union representatives and extraordinary commissioners of the company. During the meeting, a program agreement was signed which allocates 75 million to support businesses that will set up in the area, plus 30 million for active employment policies. In the coming weeks, the publication of the new call for applications to collect expressions of interest for the industrial area is also expected.

In detail, the program agreement provides for interventions for 30 million equally divided between national and regional resources, intended to support the creation and consolidation of a production chain around the plant, as well as development contracts for 45 million euros, of which 20 million made available by Mimit and the remainder by the Sicily Region. Furthermore, the Region envisages active labor policies and measures to combat poverty in favor of workers on layoffs within the limits of 30 million euros.

As regards the notices that will be published by Mimit, these will have to give priority to investment projects which provide for the maintenance and increase in employment also through the use of hiring those who receive income support interventions or the unemployed following collective dismissal procedures and subsequently the workers of the companies in the area involved in the crisis tables active at the Ministry.

“In just three months we have achieved a new program agreement with the Sicily Region which can represent a turning point compared to the past, also due to the renewed interest of international investors in our country and in Sicily. We are committed to making Termini Imerese once again a model of development, an example of a new industrial policy” said Minister Urso.