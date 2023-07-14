Significant Decrease in Cuban Travelers to Nicaragua as US Border Policies Shift

Title: Decrease in Cuban Travelers to Nicaragua Indicates Shift in Migration Route

Nicaraguan news media recently reported a significant decrease in the number of Cuban travelers visiting their Central American nation during the first four months of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year. Interestingly, Cuba’s decision to waive visa requirements for Nicaraguan entry seems to have played a role in this decline, as it was primarily being used as a launching point for migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

According to data analyzed from the Central Bank of Nicaragua, arrivals of Cubans experienced a sharp decline following the closure of the United States borders and the implementation of the “humanitarian parole” policy by the Joe Biden Administration. The resulting impact was felt not only in Nicaragua but also in other countries on the way to the US border.

Having slightly eased its border controls towards the end of 2021, the administration of Daniel Ortega allowed Cubans to cross into Nicaragua without needing a visa. Subsequently, over 300,000 Cuban migrants took advantage of this route, embarking on a journey known as “the way of the volcanoes” to reach the northern US border.

The latest statistics merely confirm what was already an open secret: Cuban travelers were not flocking to Nicaragua for shopping or leisure purposes. Instead, this Central American nation served as a critical launching pad for their arduous and often perilous journey to the United States.

Official records indicate that from January to April of this year, Managua’s “Augusto César Sandino” International Airport, Nicaragua’s main gateway, received just over 199,000 travelers. Of this number, more than 23,000 individuals, predominantly Cubans, did not return to their home countries.

“The gap between the number of travelers entering and leaving is beginning to close,” stated local media reports, drawing a comparison with the same period in 2022. Back then, a total of 191,700 travelers entered Nicaragua, out of which 93,700 failed to leave through Managua’s air terminal. The majority of those staying behind were also found to be Cubans.

However, with the introduction of the parole policy, Cubans now have a legal alternative that has effectively resolved the future for hundreds of thousands of migrants, persuading them to opt for this less dangerous and more affordable option. Under the new policy, those reaching the US border and failing their asylum interviews risk deportation to Cuba, as well as a parole denial for the subsequent five years.

This decline in Cuban travelers to Nicaragua reinforces the notion that migration patterns are fluid and can rapidly change in response to shifting policies and opportunities elsewhere. As governments continue to address the complex issue of migration, the welfare and safety of migrants should remain a central concern for all nations involved.

