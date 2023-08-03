Home » Significant minus in electricity and gas consumption
Significant minus in electricity and gas consumption

Significant minus in electricity and gas consumption

Gas consumption fell by 10.4 percent to 3.4 TWh. In the first half of the year, seven percent less electricity and 14.5 percent less gas were consumed. At 35.7 TWh, electricity production was roughly at the same level as in the previous year: 56 percent of this came from hydroelectric power plants.

In order to become less dependent on fossil fuels, the federal government wants to promote the expansion of renewable energies. Climate protection minister Leonore Gewessler announced yesterday that she intends to simplify the grid connection of PV systems. Among other things, the process should become more transparent and less bureaucratic. An action plan by E-Control provides, for example, for network customers to be able to apply for network access themselves online in the future.

