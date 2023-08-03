Signing a cooperation agreement to support the Jerusalem families

On Wednesday, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency and the Jerusalem Governorate signed an agreement to cooperate and support projects to empower Jerusalemite families within the framework of small production projects.

The agreement, which was signed by Ismail Al-Ramli on behalf of the Beit Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, and the Deputy Governor of the Governorate, Abdullah Siam, aims to empower and support Jerusalemite families within the framework of supporting small and productive projects and empowering women in the Jerusalem Governorate, specifically in the suburbs. living in difficult economic conditions.

The signing of the agreement comes in the context of the work of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency and the continuation of its field duty under the personal supervision of King Mohammed VI, as the cost of the support projects stipulated in the agreement amounts to $60,000 in the first phase.

In a speech on the occasion, Muhammad Salem Al-Sharqawi, Director General of the Bait Mal Al-Quds Agency, affirmed the agency’s fulfillment of its obligations, in accordance with the generous directives of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee, in diversifying human development projects and supporting Jerusalemite families in all areas of Jerusalem, including areas outside of Jerusalem. The wall, in coordination and partnership with the specialized Palestinian institutions, on top of which is the Jerusalem Governorate.

And Muhammad Salem Al-Sharqawi highlighted that the work carried out by the Jerusalem Governorate in difficult circumstances, sometimes, in serving the people of the city deserves the support and backing of all supporting institutions, based on a model that takes into account the real needs of the needy groups.

The Director General of Beit Mal Jerusalem Agency referred to successful models of partnership and cooperation linking the Agency with Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem that are worthy of attention and can be built upon. This is due to the keenness of these institutions to adhere to the terms and standards of contracting approved by the agency, which take into account the privacy of the city and the conditions of its work.

For his part, Abdullah Siam, Deputy Governor of Jerusalem, appreciated the efforts made by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency in serving the institutions in the city according to the directives of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee.

He expressed his appreciation for the agency’s work methodology that addresses people’s needs and works to enhance their steadfastness in the city, noting that this agreement paves the way for a set of next steps within the framework of permanent and continuous cooperation with the agency.

Siam stated that, by the way, they had talked with agency officials about ways to empower Jerusalemites and their institutions to face the challenges they face.

